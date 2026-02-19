BC News

B.C. drivers license renewals to be made available online

1 less reason to visit ICBC

Photo: ICBC File photo of ICBC check-in desk.

B.C. drivers will soon be able to renew their drivers license online, removing the requirement to visit a government office in person.

The province announced the changes to the Motor Vehicle Act on Thursday in an effort to reduce waiting times for other types of ICBC in-person appointments.

"Too many people have to take time off work or travel long distances just to renew or replace their ID," said Niki Sharma, Attorney General, in a news release.

"By allowing these straightforward transactions online, we're making life more convenient for people, especially those in rural and remote communities. This is part of our work to modernize government services so they're easier, faster and more accessible for everyone in British Columbia."

The province will allow eligible drivers to apply through ICBC's website to replace a valid driver's licence that has been lost, destroyed, or damaged; and for simple renewals when no changes are required other than extending the expiry date.

ICBC will also be able to offer renewal and replacement of the stand-alone BCID, stand-alone photo BC Service Card and the combination driver's licence/BC Services Card.

Renewals involving a change in a driver's information, such as their name or address, will still require an in-person visit.

The changes will bring B.C. in line with eight other provinces that already allow online driver's licence renewal.