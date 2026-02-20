BC News

’Solid lead’ for NDP in B.C., race still competitive: Poll

NDP, Tories lose support

Photo: Pallas Data The NDP lead the BC Conservatives in the latest Pallas Data poll of voters in BC.

NDP popularity has slipped in a new survey of voters in the province, but so has BC Conservative popularity.

The Pallas Data poll conducted on February 12-14, found that among decided and leaning voters, the NDP has 42% support, which is down 2% since the last Pallas poll in December.

The BC Conservatives, with interim leader Trevor Halford, are at 37%, also down by 2%.

The party with the biggest upward trajectory in the BC Green Party under new leader Emily Lowan. Support for the Greens was at 13%, a rise of 4% since December. Dallas Brodie’s OneBC sits at 7% support, a 1% increase.

The NDP leads the Conservatives by nine points in Metro Vancouver (42% to 33%) and by more than twenty points on Vancouver Island (49% to 28%). The Conservatives are ahead in the rest of BC, leading 46% to 39%.

“The NDP have a solid lead, but the race is still competitive,” said Dr. Joseph Angolano, founder and CEO of Pallas Data.

“The Conservatives’ choice of leader will matter enormously for the next election,” added Angolano. “While the NDP will hope to peg back Green support to the levels they got in the last election, the next Conservative leader will need to get back the support that they have lost to OneBC.”

Pallas also asked about the Conservative leadership race. Carole Elliott is the top pick, but most voters remain undecided.

Elliott leads the field at 16%, followed by Darrell Jones at 9%, Iain Black at 6%, Peter Milobar at 5%, Kerry-Lynne Findlay at 3%, and Yuri Fulmer at 2%. Five per cent said they would vote for another candidate not on the list.

However, more than half (54%) of BC Conservative voters said they had not decided.

“Leadership races are decided by the ability to sell memberships and get members out to vote,” said Angolano. “This measures name recognition among the candidates, and while Caroline Elliott leads, she will need to translate that recognition into member support.”

The survey sampled 988 adults, 18 years of age or older, living in British Columbia and who are eligible to vote in provincial elections. It was conducted using automated land line and cellular phone interviews using Interactive Voice Recording technology (IVR).