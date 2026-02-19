BC News

Vancouver Police Department looking for man who may have information on a crime

Cops looking for witness

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Vancouver police are looking for a man who may be able to help solve a crime.

Vancouver police are looking for a man who may be able to help solve a crime.

Police are releasing images of the person – believed to be a Caucasian man in his 30s, with short grey hair, wearing a grey and black jacket, and black pants.

The VPD is asking him, or anyone who knows him, to contact investigators.

“The man we are looking for might have the missing piece of information that our investigators need to help solve the crime,” says Const. Megan Lui. “This individual may not be aware that we are looking for him for our investigation.”

For investigative reasons, police are not able to share more information about the crime, which occurred in the fall of 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to call our investigators at 604-717-3321.