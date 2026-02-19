BC News

Tumbler Ridge victim's mom says truck robbed, wounded daughter's paddle board stolen

Thieves hit wounded family

Photo: The Canadian Press The memorial for the victims killed in a mass shooting, is seen in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The mother of 12-year-old Maya Gebala, who has been holding vigil at her bedside since she was gravely wounded in last week's school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., says her daughter's paddle board has been stolen from her vehicle.

Cia Edmonds, who has been with Maya in BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, says in social media post that someone stole the board from the back of her truck by slashing open the tonneau cover.

Edmonds has been providing regular updates on Maya, who is unconscious after being shot in the head on Feb. 10, says "life has been a bit heavy" since the attack.

Her post on Tuesday says that her faith is unwavering but it's "finally sunk in" that perhaps her daughter won't open her eyes any time soon.

Maya was wounded on Feb. 10 at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School where 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed five pupils, a teacher's aide and then herself, having shot dead her mother and 11-year-old half-brother at their home.

Maya's father, David Gebala, issued a separate post on Wednesday saying she is "still fighting" and has gone from not moving at all "to moving more and more each day."

He says nurses have adjusted Maya's ventilator because she is now taking her own breaths, calling it an "amazing milestone."

"We are so unbelievably proud of you, and we love you more than words could ever express," he says in the post.

Edmonds' post says her daughter's family plan to decorate Maya's room with cards sent by well wishers to show their love and support.

An online condolence book has meanwhile been set up to honour all the victims of last week's shootings.

The British Columbia government says the book is for people to share messages of "condolence, support and unity" with the community after the "devastating tragedy."

A physical condolence book has also been set up in the Hall of Honour at the B.C. legislature building in Victoria.

Both books will be available to sign until Feb. 20, and online messages will eventually be added to the physical book.

Donations to help affected families in Tumbler Ridge and meet their immediate needs are being collected by the Canadian Red Cross.

United Way BC is meanwhile collecting donations for medium- and long-term community recovery, while the Northeast BC Community Foundation is collecting funds for "community-guided support."