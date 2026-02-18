BC News

B.C. sets up condolence books to honour Tumbler Ridge victims and support community

Photo: The Canadian Press The memorial for the victims killed in a mass shooting, is seen in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

An online condolence book has been set up to honour the victims of last week's shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., where eight victims were shot dead.

The British Columbia government says the book is for people to share messages of "condolence, support and unity" with the community after the "devastating tragedy."

A physical condolence book has also been set up in the Hall of Honour at the B.C. legislature building in Victoria.

Both books will be available to sign until Feb. 20, and online messages will eventually be added to the physical book.

Eighteen-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar killed her mother and 11-year-old half-brother before killing five pupils aged 12 and 13 and a teacher's aide at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Feb. 10.

Donations to help affected families in Tumbler Ridge and meet their immediate needs are being collected by the Canadian Red Cross.

United Way BC is meanwhile collecting donations for medium- and long-term community recovery, while the Northeast BC Community Foundation is collecting funds for "community-guided support."