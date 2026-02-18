BC News

Bhangu makes 11 running for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party

Bhangu steps into the race

Photo: The Canadian Press Langley-Abbotsford Conservative candidate Harman Bhangu attends a campaign stop in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Harman Bhangu, the member of the legislature for Langley-Abbotsford, has announced he's running to become leader of the British Columbia Conservative Party.

Bhangu becomes the 11th person to want the job and says he's wants to be the leader and the next premier of the province because too many B.C. residents are paying the price for decisions they didn't make.

Before running in the last election, Bhangu was a vice-president in the party and says he helped build it from nothing because he believes in the grassroots conservative principles of hard work, responsibility and the rule of law.

The leadership vote will be held May 30, but before then each candidate must pay a $115,000 entry fee.

The party's nomination deadline was Feb. 15 and each candidate was expected to have at least 250 signatures from five different regions.

Bhangu says in a video statement making the announcement that he and others are asking if their children will be able to build a future in B.C., and right now that answer is no, with the economy weakening and investments and families moving away.