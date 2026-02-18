BC News

Paramedics, dispatchers vote 'overwhelmingly' for strike action

B.C. paramedics and dispatchers have voted for strike action.

B.C. paramedic and emergency dispatcher union members have voted “overwhelmingly” for strike action.

Ambulance Paramedics & Emergency Dispatchers of BC, CUPE Local 873, will give an update on the strike vote results and negotiations at a press conference in Richmond on Thursday.

In a press release on Wednesday, the union said more than 6,000 members “voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.”

They say this sends a “clear message” that paramedics and dispatchers are “prepared to act to improve paramedic services and supports systems."

The paramedics and dispatchers union negotiates collective agreements with the Health Employers’ Association of BC (HEABC).

Negotiations were ongoing between Feb. 10 and 13, according to HEABC.