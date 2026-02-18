BC News

Burnaby RCMP issue warning after senior couple caught up in scheme

Scammed out of $300,000

Photo: Pixabay Burnaby RCMP is warning the public after a senior couple were scammed out of approximately $300,000.

On Jan. 28, police received a report from the couple, who are both in their 80s, saying they had been contacted by someone claiming to be a RCMP officer.

The fraudster told them their bank had been hacked and advised them to transfer their funds elsewhere.

Over a period of several weeks, money was transferred through multiple deposits. The victims were instructed not to contact police themselves and were told to purchase gift cards to transfer funds.

The seniors eventually became suspicious and contacted their bank, which advised them to call police.

“It is really despicable when fraudsters use these manipulative tactics to prey upon people, particularly seniors,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “Remember, police, or your bank, will never contact you and tell you to transfer money. If you ever receive a request like this, reach out to your bank directly and report it to your local police.”

If contacted by someone claiming to be a police officer, contact your local police to verify the officer’s identity.

In addition to filing a report with local police, report fraud and cybercrime online.