Man, dog struck by vehicle in Quesnel, pet killed

A man is recovering from his injuries, but mourning the death of his dog, after they were both struck by a vehicle in Quesnel.

The Quesnel RCMP responded to the collision at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17. The 78-year-old was walking his dog when they both were hit by an SUV at the intersection of Flamingo Street and Pentland Crescent.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the dog did not survive.

RCMP said the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver was issued violation tickets for failing to yield to a pedestrian and having an expired driver’s license.