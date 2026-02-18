BC News

Jugs of meth intercepted on the way to Australia

Photo: BCRCMP Jugs containing methamphetamine seized during the investigation.

Massive quantities of methamphetamine being shipped from Canada were seized in a sweeping international drug investigation that led to eight arrests, charges and convictions in Australia, B.C. RCMP say.

“The fight to disrupt transnational organized crime is a global effort. The Canada Border Services Agency is working alongside the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and our international law enforcement partners to dismantle crime networks that threaten the safety of our communities," Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region said in a media release.

"This case sends a clear message: organized crime has no place to hide. Those who attempt to exploit our communities will be stopped through strong, unified action."

The joint investigation between the RCMP’s Federal Policing Pacific Region, the Canada Border Services Agency and the Australian Federal Police began in 2022, after authorities discovered jugs of methamphetamine labelled as canola oil destined for export to Australia, RCMP said in a media release issued Wednesday.

Between December 2022 and June 2023, RCMP said that border services officers intercepted five shipments containing more than 2,500 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine concealed in 17.3-litre containers packaged and boxed as a particular brand of canola oil.

An additional shipment contained more than 204 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. All were destined for Australia, RCMP said.

The co-ordinated investigation culminated in targeted enforcement action overseas, with the Australian Federal Police executing arrests across Victoria and New South Wales.

The eight people involved included seven Australian citizens and one American citizen, were charged and convicted on a number of drug-related offences. The final offender was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Australia.