Truck driver killed in crash near Golden

A commercial truck driver was killed in a crash near Golden on Monday.

Golden-Field RCMP responded to reports of a fatal motor vehicle collision around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 16, along the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Golden at the Donald weigh scales. They found that a Kenworth tractor-trailer unit had struck a concrete barrier and light standard. The cab of the truck sustained significant damage.

The 63-year-old truck driver died at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The RCMP investigation determined speed relative to icy and snow road conditions and the driver not wearing a seatbelt were contributing factors. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

“The RCMP reminds motorists the importance of wearing seatbelts as they significantly reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a motor vehicle collision and to drive to road conditions,” said Golden-Field RCMP Media Relations Officer Constable Donna Freeman.

The Mounties thanked those who assisted at the scene of Monday’s crash.