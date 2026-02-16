BC News

Misinformation experts warn of dire consequences in online hunt for blame

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — RCMP (Mandatory Credit) Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, is shown in this undated handout photo.

Disinformation experts say while it's human nature to seek out more information after a tragedy, an online rush to identify suspects can have terrible consequences.

Their remarks come after RCMP highlighted a falsehood targeting an Ontario woman as the suspect in the recent shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

RCMP released a confirmed photo of the actual shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, on Friday as Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald called out false accusations against a person named Zylii Strang, with no connection to the case.

Ahmed Al-Rawi, a professor in the communication department at Simon Fraser University, says "biases and prejudices" resulted in people spreading images of innocent transgender people after it emerged the shooter was trans.

Al-Rawi, who is director of the Disinformation Project that studies misinformation, says some people may have been hoping their posts would go viral for financial gain, while others were drawn into conspiracy theories.

Heidi Tworek at the University of British Columbia says there's always been people highly invested in trying to figure out details of crimes before official information is revealed, a phenomenon "massively accelerated" by social media.

"We've seen in multiple cases, not just this one, these misidentifications of people that have had tremendous deleterious consequences for those innocent individuals who are not at all connected to these tragedies," said Tworek, an assistant professor at UBC's School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and history department.

"I think part of it is the speed at which official investigations can move versus how fast people want to know things always creates this kind of base in which conspiracy theories flourish."

Tworek said social media accelerates the possibility of leaving more innocent people being "caught in the crossfire."

McDonald said on Friday that the person in Ontario had a similar name to the person associated with the crime, apparently referring to the fact that Jesse Van Rootselaar's mother, Jennifer Jacobs, also went by the name Jennifer Strang.

"Zylii — this did not need to happen. We know you are not involved," said McDonald.

McDonald said the significant public attention to the incident has led to heightened concern in many communities across Canada.

"We are mindful that public and media response and coverage can increase false reports, but can also bring forward serious complaints," said McDonald.

B.C. resident Melissa Antoinette has been vocal on different media platforms by posting videos on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, urging people to take down the misleading images of Strang.

Reporters for some media organizations were among those who shared the incorrect images.

"I feel absolutely terrible for anybody to have their image attached to any sort of horrific event or anything that they didn't do," said Antoinette.

She said there was "so much hate" that she felt she needed to report some of the comments to the social media platforms.

French wire service Agence France-Presse reported it had spoken with Krista Strang, who said her daughter Zylii was 25, seven years older than Van Rootselaar.

She said Zylii Strang was "devastated" by the situation and afraid to go outside after being misidentified.

"I don't understand how (her profile) was linked to this crime other than my child being transgender and having (the) last name Strang," Krista Strang said.

Teacher Mark Deeley, hailed as a hero for protecting his class at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, said on Facebook on Sunday that using the shooting as an excuse to vilify trans people is unacceptable.

"I do not and will not exacerbate the intolerance with hate. My humanity refuses it," said Deeley.

Instead, he said love is the only way to combat hate.

"We need voices that are louder than those who would deny someone’s right to exist as their true self."