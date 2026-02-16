BC News

Heavy snow to hit Hwy 3, parts of the Kootenays

Snowfall warning for Hwy 3

Photo: DriveBC There will be snow on Highway 3. this family day weekend.

Environment Canada issued several snowfall warnings Monday, some of which will affect travel.

Snow is expected to hit Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, with 15 to 25 centimetres falling this morning through to early Tuesday.

Elk Valley, Yoho Park and Highway 93 through Kootenay Park are expected to see 10 to 20 cm of snow in the same time frame, and Rossland is expected to get 10 to 15 cm of snow, with southerly winds of 20 km/h.

"A frontal system will cross the region today with heavy snow over higher terrain beginning this morning," the national weather agency warned.

Depending on the location, snow may become wet in the afternoon.



Precipitation will ease to flurries this evening as the system moves eastwards.



