Special weather statement issued as snow, cooler temperatures forecast for Metro Vancouver

Snow for Lower Mainland?

Photo: Brendan Kergin / Vancouver Is Awesome. Snow is headed to Metro Vancouver.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Metro Vancouver as snow is in the forecast.

Up to 10 cm could accumulate in higher elevation areas around the city, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Lee, as a low-pressure system slides south along the coast from Alaska to the Lower Mainland.

Currently, the system is expected to arrive near the region Monday morning, Feb. 16.

Monday snow

"Snow levels are expected to fluctuate between 400 and 100 metres, lowering further near the mountains," reads the special weather statement. "Wet snow may mix in at lower elevations during heavier showers. Locally higher snowfall accumulations are possible where heavier precipitation bands occur."

That means areas in North Vancouver, Maple Ridge and Coquitlam are all likely to see snow accumulations up to 10 cm.

In the City of Vancouver, those living or working in skyscrapers may see snow fall past their window, but it's unlikely significant amounts will reach street level.

Lee says the special weather statement was issued as it's the "first significant snow for higher elevations of Metro Vancouver."

Drivers should be cautious, as roads may be slippery and visibility may change rapidly.

Wintry week

While Monday is expected to be the snowiest day of the week, a mass of cold air is expected to follow the system and drop temperatures in the region below seasonal norms.

Some showers and flurries are expected over Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in areas in Metro Vancouver's eastern communities. Tuesday morning may see up to 4 cm accumulate in areas like Maple Ridge.

Highs of 5 C or 6 C are expected through the week. Lows of 1 C are expected earlier in the week, dropping to -1 C on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The system causing the showers is expected to move off on Wednesday and Thursday, with skies getting clearer Thursday, says Lee.

Later on Thursday, the cold air mass is expected to continue to push south, into Washington state. Temperatures are expected warm up starting Friday, and return to seasonal norms over the weekend, with a high of 8 C currently predicted for Saturday, Feb. 21.