BC News

One dead, another seriously injured in shooting at Chilliwack residence

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An early morning shooting at a Chilliwack residence has left one person dead and another with serious injuries, according to RCMP.

In a news release, Chilliwack RCMP said officers responded to calls of a shooting at a residence on Mellard Avenue at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Upon arrival, two individuals were located inside the residence with gunshot wounds.

One of the individuals was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“There is a heavy police presence in the area, and the Chilliwack RCMP are asking the public to stay away as the situation unfolds,” the release states.

Police said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is assuming conduct of the investigation and more information is expected to be provided at a later time.