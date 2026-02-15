BC News

Former B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad won't be seeking his old job

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Former B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad says he won’t be entering the race for his old job.

In a news release posted to social media Sunday morning, Rustad said he made the decision not to enter the party's leadership race “after a lot of reflection.”

He resigned as leader in December after 20 members of his caucus signed a letter saying they had lost confidence in him and the party's board had declared him "professionally incapacitated."

“This decision is not about the importance of the moment we are in. It is exactly because this moment matters that I am making it,” the release reads.

“British Columbia needs a Conservative Party that is united, focused, and ready to form government. The best thing I can do for the party, and ultimately for the province, is to support the next leader and help ensure we come out of this process stronger, not divided.”

Rustad said the stakes for British Columbians are too high, saying families are being squeezed by high prices, the health care system is under strain, and public safety concerns are growing.

He said B.C. residents are living with the consequences of the government’s failures.

“I love this province. I believe in the people who build it, raise families in it, and keep it running,” the release reads.

“British Columbia is worth fighting for, and the fight ahead is bigger than any one person. It is about restoring competence, respect for taxpayers, and confidence that government can do the fundamentals properly again.”

The B.C. Conservative party will hold a leadership vote on May 30, and each of the candidates are expected to submit applications signed by at least 250 members and pay $115,000 to appear on the final leadership ballot.

Ten candidates have entered the race so far.