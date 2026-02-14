BC News

Whistler Olympic Park to host 2026 Teck BC Championships

Photo: Photo by Cathy Hunchak. Skiers at a Teck Coast Cup race.

Whistler Olympic Park (WOP) will be the host venue for this year's Teck BC Championships, a multi-disciplinary Nordic skiing event featuring interval start free technique races alongside sprints and relays performed using classic technique.

More than 400 athletes from all around British Columbia are expected to participate, varying in age from U8s to Masters.

The Championships are also the culmination of Teck BC Cup Series aggregate awards: including the College/University Aggregate and Cross Country BC’s Club Championship.

The club with the most points shall be honoured at a Feb. 21 award ceremony in the Squamish Nation Totem Hall. Racers are encouraged to don vintage ski gear for this year’s banquet, themed “A Celebration of Ski Racing Style and Fashion Through the Years".

Organizers have indicated a particular need for volunteers to help operate this large-scale event. Click here for more details and to register.