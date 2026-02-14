BC News

Photos: Seal spotted lounging in a very strange place near Vancouver

Seal lounging on rutter

Photo: . A seal strikes a pose on the rudder of a giant grain ship at anchor in Vancouver's English Bay on Monday. | David Raglin photo

West Vancouver resident David Raglin has seen a lot of cool things in his work as a ship’s agent.

Travelling back and forth by launch to ships at anchorage in Vancouver Harbour, “We see whales and dolphins” frequently, he said.

But on Monday, Raglin and other ship inspectors saw something that still ranked as unusual: a seal casually lying above the water on the rudder of a massive freighter at anchor.

Raglin said he had just stepped off a grain ship at anchor in English Bay, when the launch driver pointed out the seal resting on the ship’s rudder.

Raglin said he doesn’t know how the seal would have got up on the rudder – or why. But it seemed content to hang out and continue posing while people on the launch watched and took photos.