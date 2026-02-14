BC News

'Tumbler Ridge is full of grace tonight': Carney at B.C. shooting vigil

Vigil for shooting victims

Prime Minister Mark Carney says there's nothing anyone can do to fill the silence left by the loss of those killed in the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

The prime minister spoke to a crowd of hundreds at a vigil in the community where people held photos of the loved ones they have lost.

Carney took time to name and describe each of the six people killed at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday — five children aged 12 and 13, and an education assistant.

He says the mother and brother of the shooter who were killed also "deserve to be mourned."

Carney says he sat with people who are "living through something no one should ever have to endure."

He says the community has always been defined by people who care for each other.

"And when the unimaginable happened on Tuesday, you were there again. First responders at the school within two minutes. Teachers shielding their children," he said.

"You held each other — as you’re holding each other right now. This is grace. It’s what we do for each other; it’s what we receive from each other. Open hearts when the world falls apart.

"Tumbler Ridge is full of grace tonight."