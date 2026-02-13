BC News

Police don't know origin of main gun used in Tumbler Ridge shooting

Origin of guns unknown

Photo: The Canadian Press Police tape surrounds a school in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

RCMP in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., say they don't know where the primary gun used in a mass school shooting earlier this week came from.

They say the attacker used an unregistered shotgun to kill her mother and sibling at their home before using different firearms at the school.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says a shotgun was the main firearm used in the mass shooting at the school and it had never been seized by the RCMP.

McDonald says they don't know the origin of the shotgun and police are trying to identify its owner and the source of all four firearms used in both locations.

Earlier this week, McDonald had said they seized guns from the family home of the shooter "a couple years ago," but the legal owner of the guns petitioned for their return. McDonald did not elaborate and said the details of that firearm return are sealed.

He says investigators believe the killer was not specifically targeting people, but was instead "for lack of a better term, hunting," victims.

McDonald says the killer was prepared and engaging anybody and everybody they could come in contact with.

He said the shooter ended up committing suicide within "seconds" of coming into contact with responding police.

More to come...

An updated statement released by police on Friday is here in full.