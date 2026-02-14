BC News

Heart of BC 50/50 Lottery returns, jackpot over $250,000

Fall in love with jackpot

Photo: Heart of BC 50/50 Lottery The Heart of BC 50/50 Lottery has a Jackpot Over $250,000.

The Heart of BC 50/50 lottery has returned for Valentines Day.

Tickets for the raffle are now on sale until March 13 for a current jackpot that is already over $250,000 — the winner takes half.

The lottery also partnering with the YMCA of Southern Interior BC, local hospital and health foundations across the Interior Health Authority.

Proceeds from tickets will stay in the communities where they are purchased.

“The impact of this lottery doesn’t end when we draw the winner. We’re thrilled to already be allocating funds to the CMHA expansion in West Kelowna. The winter iteration of the Heart of BC is about continuing to build on the momentum that we have built in the first year,” says Chandel Schmidt, with the KGH Foundation.

Tickets will provide funding to help keep individuals out of hospitals and urgent care centres through programs like Sport for Life, which promotes physical literacy in schools.

This past summer, the Heart of BC Lottery passed $650,000 in ticket sales, and the winner received a $329,022.50 prize.

Proceeds from the summer draw are now being used by the Canada Mental Health Association, West Kelowna Expansion Project.

"What begins as a ticket purchase can become expanded access to mental health services, stronger programs, and healthier communities," says an email news release.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.