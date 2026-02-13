BC News

What we know about the victims in the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting

The victims: what we know

Details have emerged about the eight people killed and two seriously injured in the mass shooting at a high school and a home in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. Here's what is known:

Zoey Benoit, 12

Lori Hayer says on social media that she got an alert about the shooting Tuesday and went to the school. She saw her nephew come out of the building, and then her son. But Zoey didn't emerge. Hayer later learned her daughter was among the dead.

"She was such a beautiful, loved, strong-minded 12-year-old," Hayer says, adding Zoey loved art, playing with her siblings and had a "beautiful" singing voice.

"She was our baby, our girl and our brave hulk … we are ALL going to miss you, my sweet baby."

A statement from the family describes her as "resilient, vibrant, smart, caring and the strongest little girl you could meet."

"She brought so much laughter and smiles in her presence. She loved spending time with her family where she could show her love," the statement reads. "Our family is devastated by this loss, but we will cherish her memories with us so close to our hearts forever. She will forever be loved and never forgotten."

_

Shannda Aviugana-Durand, 39

The BC General Employees' Union says Aviugana-Durand worked as an education assistant at the school. "We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, co-workers, and all those whose lives she touched."

Clara Aviugana says in a Facebook that her heart is broken over the loss of her niece. Johnny Aviugana added in a post about his niece: "RIP Shannda love you until we meet again."

In another Facebook post, Charlotte Overvold says when she heard about the shooting, she didn't want to believe her friend could be one of the victims.

She says another friend reached out and confirmed her fear. "That is when I heard the terrible news. It was Shannda. It was her. It was my best friend in there. My sister. My hero."

_

Ticaria Lampert, 12

Sarah Lampert describes her daughter, who everyone called Tiki, as a "family hero."

The single mother says Ticaria was the bridge between the age gaps of her seven siblings.

"She could mature to roll with her older sisters or she could come down to be a Tarzan with her wild little siblings," Lampert says. "She was whoever and whatever someone needed."

Lampert says everyone is "shattered" by Ticaria's death. Simple things, such as looking back in the family's van and seeing one child missing, will be hard.

_

Abel Mwansa Jr., 12

Bwalya Chisanga posted a video on Facebook of Abel pushing a younger brother in a rolling high-chair.

"My son, I treasured the moment I spent with you, you were a great son still remains a great one to me," she says in another post. "This cut is the deepest."

The elder Abel Mwansa says in a post that his namesake had a beautiful smile and was raised to respect elders, be strong and focus on his studies.

"Seeing you leaving the house with that beautiful smile while going to Tumbler Ridge High school was so refreshing, this is because I saw a bright future … I was broken when I saw you packed in that black bag, lifeless and zipped up like those we see in movies."

The parents say they're from Zambia. The government of the African country says in a statement that it's also heartbroken by the loss of "a young Zambian whose promising life has been cut short."

_

Ezekiel Schofield, 13

Peter Schofield posted on Facebook about the death of his grandson.

"Everything feels so surreal. The tears just keep flowing," says the post. "So many young lives were ended so needlessly. Our hearts are broken not only for Ezekiel, but for every family affected by this tragedy." He says he and his wife were travelling to Tumbler Ridge to be with the family.

Ezekiel is listed on the roster of the local U13 hockey team, the Raptors.

_

Kylie Smith, 12

Desirae Pisarski posted on Facebook that the loss of her daughter has shattered her world. "Kylie was only 12 and was growing into such an amazing young woman. … she had the biggest heart and was such a gentle, loving, caring girl, who lit up the way everywhere she went. She couldn't hurt a fly."

Kylie's father, Lance Younge, told CTV that Kylie's older brother was at the school at the time of the shooting and hid in a utility closet.

"Kylie was the light in our family," says a statement from the family. "She loved her family, friends, and going to school. She was a talented artist and had dreams of going to art school in the big city of Toronto.

"Rest in paradise, sweet girl, our family will never be the same without you."

_

Jennifer Jacobs, 39

Jacobs, who court documents say also used the last name Strang, was the mother of the shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar. Police say the 18-year-old killed her mother and stepbrother in the family's home before continuing the massacre at the school.

A social media post from Rhen-Rhen Reyes Ceredo says her friend was a good, strong parent who cared for others. She says they spoke days before the shooting and wishes they had had more time.

"I know you did your very best despite of everything," the post says. "I know deep in my heart that you don’t want this to happen … you may rest in paradise now, my best friend."

Jacobs' Facebook page says she hailed from the small town of Lawn on the southern tip of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Documents say she was separated from Justin Vanrootselaar and in 2015 wanted to relocate her children to Chamberlain, N.L., from Powell River, B.C. A judge ruled the children were to be returned to B.C., citing in his decision that they had led an "almost nomadic life."

_

Emmett Jacobs, 11

RCMP say Van Rootselaar also killed his young stepbrother in the family's home.

A social media account believed to be tied to his grandparents shared pictures of Emmett. The account also posted birthday wishes to Jennifer, Emmett and Jesse.

_

Maya Gebala, 12

Cia Edmonds posted on Facebook the day of the shooting that her daughter was among the injured.

"Today started as any other ... now, however, my 12 year old daughter is fighting for her life while they try to repair the damage from a gun shot wound to the head. And one to the neck."

In another post Wednesday, Edmonds said, "We were warned that the damage to her brain was too much for her to endure, and she wouldn't make the night."

However, in an update Thursday, Edmonds said Maya was showing signs of recovery. "She's moved … it's stimulus, a kick, a hand move, but it's something!

"It's truly something new in almost 48 hours. Keep up the positive vibes."

A GoFundMe campaign started by a cousin had raised more than $350,000 as of Friday morning. Canadian ice hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser shared the page asking for the hockey community to rally around Maya. The girl is listed on the roster of the U13 Raptors team, along with Ezekiel.

_

Paige Hoekstra, 19

Leann Fletcher says in a Facebook post that her younger sister suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and has undergone surgery.

"She is officially out of danger and in recovery," the post says. "We are deeply comforted by the outstanding support displayed by our friends, family, and community and we would like to thank everybody for all of the support, prayers and well wishes."

Fletcher also included a message from Paige: "I want to tell everyone that I am okay and I am recovering."

A GoFundMe campaigned posted by her brother had raised more than $45,000 as of Friday morning.