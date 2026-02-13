BC News

'Burned in my mind': U.S. shooting survivor says emotional scars take a long time to heal

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Sheldon Mack was seriously injured when a gunman sprayed bullets at concertgoers in Las Vegas in 2017, killing 58 people and injuring 546.

A Victoria man who was critically injured in the deadliest mass shooting in the United States says survivors of this week’s Tumbler Ridge shootings may be told they are “lucky” and will grapple with that.

Sheldon Mack said he continues to feel that’s an odd word to describe someone who experienced a mass shooting.

“We’re not lucky to be in the scenario, but we’re lucky to be the ones who made it,” said Mack, 29. “I’m lucky to be alive, but not lucky because I didn’t want to have this happen to me. Luck is kind of a strange word in that scenario.”

Mack said he learned of Tuesday’s Tumbler Ridge massacre — which killed nine people, mostly children — on social media and was struck by the same surreal feeling he had on the night of his ordeal.

“It’s never in your home or town or province, until it is, and it’s just so, it’s haunting,” he said. “I kind of had to take a moment because I thought it happened in the United States and then saw it was in B.C.”

Mack was celebrating his 21st birthday at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman on the 32nd floor of a hotel, armed with an AR-15 military-grade, semi-automatic rifle, sprayed bullets into the crowd for 10 minutes, killing 58 people and injuring 546.

A bullet shattered a bone in his forearm, entered his abdomen, passed through his colon and nudged his spine. An off-duty paramedic who was also injured put pressure on Mack’s wounds to prevent him from bleeding out.

“I still have the bullet fragments lodged in my spine and my arm … so I’m glad to even be walking,” Mack said in a phone interview.

Mack said the physical recovery was long, but emotional and mental wounds also take a long time to heal, and some never do. “I do have the visuals burned in my mind.”

He imagines it will be the same for victims and witnesses to the shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Police have identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who died by suicide.

The shooter’s mother and 11-year-old stepbrother were also killed. At the school, three 12-year-old girls, two boys ages 12 and 13 and a 39-year-old educator died

“That’s going to kind of stay with [the survivors] for a long time, which is heartbreaking,” said Mack, adding there’s no way to mask the pain of experiencing such extreme violence, the kind that shakes your sense of reality and feels more like a movie than real life.

“After the physical is all done and dealt with, you feel the remorse of ‘Why was I the one who was spared?’ “ said Mack.

Mack, who is responsible for photography and graphic design as the manager for creative for Pacific Football Club, said he has almost fully recovered from his physical injuries and can run 10K races again and work out.

Emotionally, Mack said he eventually returned to being able to be in big crowds, but it was a process. As Canadians, he said, we don’t often think in terms of mass shootings, since that kind of violence is more typical in the United States.

“For the first years, it was kind of touch and go, ” said Mack. “I had never thought twice about my environments, my surroundings, and then it all kind of changed, and I was more cognizant of escape plans or vantage points."

He said while he doesn’t “really think that way anymore,” he still occasionally feels panic in a confined space.

Mack said it will be hard for students to return to Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, but he believes over time — perhaps considerable time — “it will get better.”

He said if he had any advice for the survivors, it would be to take it “one day at a time, feel your feelings, seek help … and be there for one another.”

“I sought help out afterwards. I saw a therapist for a while when I needed it. I took my training recovery one day at a time for my abdominal wounds and arm but, yeah, all you can really do is just take it one day at a time and just feel your feelings.

“It’s a long road ahead, and it’s not going to be easy, but they have a good system up there and a good tight-knit community up there.”