Prime Minister Carney to attend vigil in Tumbler Ridge today with other leaders

Carney in Tumbler Ridge

Photo: The Canadian Press A family pays their respects at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., today to attend a vigil three days after nine people died in a mass shooting.

Carney, who invited other federal party leaders to join him at the vigil, was invited by the town's mayor.

The offices of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP interim leader Don Davies and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May have all told The Canadian Press they will attend the vigil.

Police said 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar shot her mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at their home in Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday before going to a school where she shot five students, all 12 or 13 years old, and an education assistant.

More than two dozen people were injured in the shooting and Eby said one of them, a 12-year-old girl named Maya Gebala, is "clinging to life in hospital."

Carney and the other party leaders delivered statements in the House of Commons on Wednesday, pledging unity and their full support for the town and the families of the victims.