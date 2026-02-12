Police in B.C. investigate four pedestrians struck in separate crashes
4 pedestrians struck
Police in three B.C. communities are investigating four vehicle crashes involving pedestrians in the last week.
Two women were killed in separate accidents in Surrey, about 13 hours apart.
An 81-year-old woman died Wednesday night, while a 45-year-old woman was killed in a crash at around 7:30 Thursday morning.
Police in Surrey say both drivers remained at the scene, but in North Vancouver Mounties are looking for the driver in a hit and run collision involving a person in wheelchair on Feb. 5
Police say in a statement issued Thursday that the person sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when they were in a cross walk and hit by a vehicle making a left turn.
A woman in Nanaimo survived being dragged a short distance by a vehicle on Wednesday evening and police say the driver stopped and called for help.
