Tumbler Ridge killings prompts very different start to B.C. legislative session

Speech for Tumbler Ridge

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito B.C. Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia arrives in the legislative assembly as the province declares the day a day of mourning before members pause for a moment of silence at the legislature in Victoria, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

UPDATE: 2:32 p.m.

A new session of the British Columbia legislature opened today with Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia saying in the speech from the throne that the people of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., are "suffering unimaginable pain."

Governments traditionally use the speech of a new legislative session to outline their agendas, but Cocchia's brief speech said the "people of Tumbler Ridge are wrapped in the care and compassion of an entire province and a country that mourns along them."

MLAs closed the preceding legislative session on Thursday with a minute of silence for the eight people, mostly children, who were killed and dozens more hurt in the shootings at the high school and the home of the killer.

The speech from the throne says the thoughts of British Columbians "are with the victims, their loved ones, and a tight-knit community suffering unimaginable pain."

At less than 250 words long, the speech says the government is "profoundly grateful to the first responders, health care workers, teachers, and school staff whose courage and swift action helped save lives."

Cocchia says their "service reflects the very best of our province" and that in "times of sorrow, British Columbians come together."

And while the lieutenant governor represents the King, she says on a personal note that her heart aches for the families and students, and that as a mother, "it’s impossible to comprehend the pain and grief" that comes from seeing somebody off for the day, without them coming home.

The three official parties in the Legislature agreed after the shooting rampage that the speech would not be "traditional." Cocchia didn't have the usual red-carpet entrance, with an honour guard, music or a 15-gun salute.

-With files from Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL: 1:56 p.m.

British Columbia’s lieutenant-governor will be delivering a speech in the provincial legislature Thursday dedicated to the people of Tumbler Ridge after this week’s mass shooting.

The three party house leaders, Mike Farnworth, A’aliya Warbus and Rob Botterell, issued a joint statement saying the address will take place instead of the traditional throne speech, which has been cancelled.

Legislators will stand for a moment of silence in honour of the victims, their families, and the community of Tumbler Ridge.

The address will begin at 2 p.m.

RCMP said Wednesday that eight victims were killed after shootings took place at a high school and a residence in Tumbler Ridge, a small northern B.C. community of about 2,400 people.

The suspected shooter has been identified by Mounties as Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, who is also confirmed dead.

Among the dead are the suspect's mother and step brother, five Tumbler Ridge Secondary School students and an educator.