Victims of Tumbler Ridge school shooter mourned, named

Photo: The Canadian Press Speaker of the B.C. Legislative Assembly Raj Chouhan speaks at a candle light vigil at the front steps of the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 in honour of the victims of the school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

As the country continues to grieve the loss of children gunned down at a rural B.C. high school, the provincial government has proclaimed Thursday a day of mourning and the Prime Minister has announced he will make his way to the small community in the days ahead.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Tumbler Ridge, B.C., in the near future, says a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office. The statement says details, including the timing of the visit, are being worked out with community officials "based on their immediate needs."

Eight people were killed and 25 injured Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, a small northern B.C. community of about 2,400 people. Among the dead are the suspect's mother and step brother, as well as five students at the local high school and one educator. The suspect, identified as Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, was also confirmed dead.

In a press conference on Wednesday, RCMP said that they'd yet to establish a motive for the devastating act of violence.

As the investigation continues, names of shooting victims have started to emerge, through family and friends seeking support for those wrestling with the devastation wrought.

Kylie Smith

Photo: Contributed Kylie Smith, 12, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tumber Ridge shooter.

On Wednesday, 12 year old Kylie Smith was named as one of the children who lost her life.

"Her father has requested that we share her picture to remind everyone that the unbelievable pain that is being experienced by a tight knit community will resonate for decades," a post from Freya Logging read.

"Our deepest and biggest sympathy goes out to Tumbler Ridge as they navigate the extremely painful days ahead. As northerners our hearts are extended to those whose lives have been shattered.

Abel Mwansa

Photo: Abel Mwansa / Facebook Abel, 12, was one of the children killed by a mass shooter at Tumbler Ridge high school

In a public post, Abel Mwansa said his 12-year-old son, also named Abel, is among the dead.

“Our son went to school this morning and it happened that someone came to school with a GUN went to my kids classroom shot some kids and my son was killed too just like that,” Mwansa said on Facebook in a post that has attracted more than 1,400 comments.

Mwansa said that his son loved being at school and cried recently at a suggestion that he be home schooled.

“This is a child that I have raised to respect elders, answer to one call, be strong, work hard, put a smile on the face like I do, focus on his studies, never miss school and to be a good kid.”

Mwansa said his son left home on Tuesday morning to be shot “like a stray dog murdered in cold blood.”

He is grateful for the 12 years and 11 months he got to spend with his son.

Maya Edmonds

Photo: GoFundMe Maya, 12, was one of the children injured during a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge and has been airlifted to Vancouver Children’s Hospital.

Tumbler Ridge mother Cia Edmonds, in her own post to Facebook, said she was at Vancouver Children's Hospital with her 12-year-old daughter, Maya, “fighting for her life” due to gunshot injuries.

“Today started as any other,” Edmonds said.

“Now, however, my 12-year-old daughter is fighting for her life while they try to repair the damage from a gunshot wound to the head. And one to the neck,” the post said.

In a later post, Edmonds said her baby “needs a miracle.” There had been no updates as of Thursday morning other than a plea for support for other people who are also suffering. The fundraiser for Maya has raised more than $260 K.

The Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Committee has partnered with local organizations to launch an online fundraiser to raise funds for the families directly affected by the shooting. It had raised more than $260 K by Thursday morning.

In addition to vigils and memorials held across the country, flags at federal buildings will be flown at half-mast for seven days.

The legisltive assembly will stand for a moment of silence, at noon in remembrance of the victims, their families and the community of Tumbler Ridge.

At 2 p.m. Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia will give a speech in honour of the community.