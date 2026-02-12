BC News

Online fundraisers launched for victims, families affected by Tumbler Ridge shooting

Fundraising for victims

Photo: GoFundMe Maya, 12, was one of the children injured during a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge and has been airlifted to Vancouver Children’s Hospital.

A number of online fundraisers have been launched to help support victims and their families of a fatal mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

The Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Committee has partnered with local organizations to launch an online fundraiser to raise funds for the families directly affected by the shooting.

“The funds will be used to cover unexpected expenses, supporting daily needs, help with any ongoing recovery efforts, pay for funeral costs, pay for mental health supports and more,” the GoFundMe reads.

“Whether you are a local resident or someone touched by the spirit of Tumbler Ridge, your contribution — no matter how big or small — will make a meaningful difference.”

The fundraiser has raised more than $180,000 as of Wednesday night.

A second fundraiser has also been launched for 12-year-old victim Maya and her mother Cia Edmonds, who are in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after Maya was transported from Tumbler Ridge with gunshot wounds.

“This support will provide support for Mya through her recovery. And allow for Cia to be by her side without financial concern,” the GoFundMe reads.

More than $195,000 has been raised through the fundraiser so far.

In a news release, GoFundMe said it’s dedicated crisis response team are monitoring the platform for any related fundraisers created to help those affected.

A dedicated Tumbler Ridge Tragedy community page has been created on the platform where more fundraisers will be added as they are verified.

RCMP said Wednesday that eight victims died after shootings took place at a high school and a residence in Tumbler Ridge. Two victims were airlifted to hospital and remain in serious condition, and 25 more people were assessed for injuries in the wake of the shooting.

The suspected shooter has been identified by Mounties as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who died by suicide on Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate.