Tumbler Ridge shooter's gender identity fuels political debate

Shooting sparks debate

Madison Reeve

Confirmation that the 18-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s mass shooting identified as transgender has triggered widespread discussion and political reaction across British Columbia, even as authorities say the motive for the attack remains unclear.

On Wednesday, RCMP identified Jesse Van Rootselaar as the suspect in the attack that left nine people dead, including the shooter, and 25 others injured.

Police say Van Rootselaar, 18, fatally shot two family members — mother and stepbrother — at a home Tuesday afternoon before going to a local high school. There, six more people were killed: an adult female educator, three female students and two male students between the ages of 13 and 17. The suspect later died by suicide.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald confirmed Wednesday that Van Rootselaar was born as a male but had transitioned and had identified as female for six years.

Police also said they were familiar with the teen prior to the incident. However, authorities emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing and have not indicated whether gender identity played any role in the attack.

Despite authorities not confirming a motive, the suspect’s gender identity swiftly became a focal point of debate on social media.

Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong used the mass shooting to attack the premier.

"Will David Eby take any accountability for this transgender mass murder? After 9+ years of pushing radical gender ideology in schools and healthcare, will he finally repeal SOGI?" she posted.

On Tuesday night, also on X, she said there is a "epidemic of transgender violence spreading across the West."

"This epidemic of violence will continue until we change our society’s response to transgender ideology," she continued. "When people are a danger to themselves and others, the common sense solution is to treat their mental illness rather than affirm dangerous delusions."

Her remarks, and others online, prompted a response from the Kelowna Pride Society, which condemned attempts to link gender identity to acts of violence.

Kelowna Pride responds

“Kelowna Pride Society grieves and stands in solidarity with Tumbler Ridge,” the organization said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“In the wake of recent violence, we are deeply troubled by the surge of transphobic commentary circulating on social media.

“Let us be clear: violence is not caused by gender identity or Trans Identities. Attempts to weaponize tragedy to target Trans, Non-Binary, and Two-Spirit people are harmful, inaccurate, and unacceptable.''

“Moments of grief and shock do not excuse the spread of hate, misinformation, or dehumanization. Trans and gender-diverse communities already face disproportionate levels of violence, harassment, and erasure. Using tragedy as a pretext to further marginalize these communities compounds harm and puts lives at risk.

What the stats say

According to the organization FactCheck.org, there were 5,748 mass shootings in the U.S. — defined as four or more people injured or killed — between Jan. 1, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2025.

Of those, the Gun Violence Archive identified five confirmed transgender shooters, representing less than one-tenth of one per cent of mass shootings.