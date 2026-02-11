BC News

Wide-ranging drug alert issued by Interior Health warns of increased overdose risk

'Very high risk' of overdose

Photo: IH Interior Health issued the above drug alert for the Interior Region on Feb. 11.

Interior Health has issued a region-wide drug alert warning of a substance that’s sold as “down, dope, tranq or fentanyl," which poses an increased overdose risk.

IH’s alert said the substance contains carfentanil, medetomidine and benzodiazepines and can come in chunks, pebbles or powders of all colours.

The health authority said risks associated with the substance include a “very high risk of overdose” as well as dizziness, confusion, falls, nausea, amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time.

“The down supply is unpredictable. High concentrations of opioids and medetomidine as well as multiple new benzodiazepines increase risk,” the alert reads.

“Medetomidine can cause breathing and heart rate to slow down, which makes overdoses more complicated and last longer. Medetomidine is potentially dangerous to the heart.”

IH said the combination of opioids, benzodiazepines and medetomidine can lead to significant sedation and overdose symptoms may last beyond the administration of naloxone.

The health authority advised anyone using drugs to check them first. Drug checking is free, quick, anonymous and non-judmental, IH said, and nearby drug checking services can be found online.

The drug alert will be in effect until Feb. 25.