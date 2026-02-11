BC News

Out-of-bounds snowboarder almost slid off a cliff, North Shore Rescue says

Photo: North Shore Rescue Members of North Shore Rescue’s rope rescue team prepare to pull an out-of-bounds snowboarder and a Cypress Mountain resort ski patroller to safety, Feb. 10, 2026.

North Shore Rescue says a snowboarder is lucky to be alive after a fall in a dangerous out-of-bounds area.

The team received word about a stranded snowboarder northwest of Cypress Mountain resort’s Top Gun ski run at about 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

The woman, a 40-year-old North Vancouver resident, had ducked the rope with two friends but she fell in some slippery conditions.

“She had slid at least 100 metres down a very steep slope and ended up in steep, complex terrain. The only thing that stopped her from sliding off a cliff band were some tree roots, so she was really fortunate,” said Dave Barnett, North Shore Rescue search manager.

Cypress Mountain ski patrol members were the first to get to the scene. While North Shore Rescue was sending in a technical rope rescue team, one of the ski patrol members rappelled down to the woman to secure her and prevent her from sliding to a much worse fate below.

“She was super lucky because the slope was 30 to 40 degrees,” Barnett said. “It would have involved a much more severe fall.”

Once North Shore Rescue’s members arrived, one member rappelled down with harnesses for the snowboarder and ski patrol member so volunteers at the top could pull them back up the slope. It was a slow process, with everyone finally back to safety around 7 p.m.

The woman had an abrasion on her face but was otherwise OK, Barnett said.

Cypress Mountain’s ski patrol were instrumental in the rescue and are owed thanks, he added.

The woman was also lucky there was low risk for avalanches at the time. Had the risk profile been higher, rescue volunteers may not have been cleared to go in.

Going into the Family Day long weekend, Barnett said there is a layer of wet snow over top of an icy crust in the North Shore Mountains, which means very slippery conditions.

Of all the safety sermons that North Shore Rescue preaches, staying in bounds at the local ski resorts is one of the most important. The ropes have been placed where they are because the terrain very quickly becomes treacherous beyond them.

“Just stay in bounds when you’re skiing or snowboarding. That’s the No. 1 thing. This whole incident could have been avoided,” he said. “She knows that and she feels bad about it.”