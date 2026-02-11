BC News

B.C. throne speech cancelled because of Tumbler Ridge shooting

BC throne speech cancelled

Photo: The Canadian Press Lt.-Gov. Wendy Cocchia delivers the throne speech in the assembly at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia's provincial legislature has cancelled Thursday's throne speech because of the mass shooting that claimed nine lives in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

A joint statement from the three party house leaders in the provincial legislature says the speech is being cancelled in recognition of the "horrific shooting and tragic loss of life" in the community in northeastern British Columbia.

Government house leader Mike Farnworth, the opposition's A'aliya Warbus and Rob Botterell of the B.C. Greens say lieutenant-governor Wendy Cocchia will instead a deliver a speech dedicated to the people of Tumbler Ridge followed by brief legally required procedures.

Their statement also says legislators will stand for a moment of silence in honour of the victims, their families and the entire community.

It says Thursday will be declared a day of mourning in British Columbia.

The three politicians say British Columbians are mourning, but are also united and will support for community members in the days ahead.