What people are saying about mass shooting in B.C.

Condolences for victims

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement while visiting an auto-parts plant in Woodbridge, Ont., Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

RCMP say seven people were killed when a shooter entered a high school in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday, and then they killed themself. More than two dozen others were hurt, some of them seriously. Police say they found another crime scene where two people were killed and are believed to be connected to the shooter.

Here is what people are saying about the mass shooting:

"At the end of the day, every citizen and every person in Tumbler Ridge, including our first responders, are going home to their families to try and explain this, and sometimes there's just not a way to explain this, so we'll continue providing that support however it's needed." — RCMP North District Commander Supt. Ken Floyd.

"I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens. Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other." — Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"We take it for granted. You go to school, you come home safe. And events like this give us pause about that safety that many Canadians have the privilege to enjoy across this country." — British Columbia Premier David Eby.

"To the families grieving, the friends and classmates who are also impacted, and the first responders on the ground — know that Alberta and the whole of Canada is thinking of you and our hearts go out to you and your community." — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

"I don't know that my thoughts and prayers are enough for the people of Tumbler Ridge. I have given them everything I have in that respect, and I only wish I had a hundred times more to give, but it would never be enough." — Larry Neufeld, MLA for Peace River South, which includes Tumbler Ridge.

"We just need to make sure that we are here to support each other, and that we are helping each other through the process of grieving and be there to support everybody as a whole — the first responders, the families, the youth, the children, all the medical staff. We need to make sure that we are there for everybody and work through this tragic event." — Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka.

"Our deepest condolences are with everyone impacted by today's horrific events in Tumbler Ridge. We are thinking of all the victims, families, community members, first responders and health-care workers who are affected by this tragedy. In this time of profound sorrow, we are wishing the community comfort and peace." — Brian Twaites, with B.C. Emergency Health Services, which sent multiple resources to the scene of the shooting.

"As one small northern community to another, we cannot begin to understand the depth of the impact this horrific situation has had on your families and your community. Our hearts are with you as you face the days ahead." — Kelly Gleeson of the Ts'il Kaz Koh Nation in Burns Lake, B.C.

“We are heartbroken by the news of the horrific school shooting that occurred in British Columbia. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, those who are injured, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community. Team Canada stands with everyone affected as they navigate difficult days ahead.” — Canadian Olympic Committee

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic events in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community. We stand with you in support during this time of unbearable grief and mourning." — Toronto Blue Jays