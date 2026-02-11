BC News

Investigation continues after deadly shootings that killed 10 at B.C. school and home

Condolences are trickling in from around the world this morning as police continue to investigate a pair of shootings that left 10 people, including the suspect, dead in a tiny community in northeastern British Columbia.

Politicians including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered their sympathies to the victims and their families on social media as news of the attacks in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. spreads.

RCMP have said police are "not in a place" to understand what motivated a shooter suspected of killing two people at a home before going to a school and committing one of Canada's worst mass shootings.

A total of 10 people are dead after the shootings Tuesday in the tiny community in B.C.'s Peace region, including the lone suspect who police said died at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School by suicide.

RCMP Supt. Ken Floyd said about 25 people were hurt at the school, including two with life-threatening injuries.

The school district said the high school and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School will be closed for the rest of the week.

The community went into a lockdown Tuesday that lasted several hours, after police were called about an active shooter at the school at 1:20 p.m. Residents sheltered in place in homes and community spaces as police searched for a suspect described as a "female in a dress with brown hair."

While police initially said they were searching for a possible second suspect, Floyd, the RCMP North District Commander, later said the shooter acted alone, and that they were the person described in the alert.

Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka said that when he first heard the toll of the shootings that have devastated the community, he "broke down."

"I have lived here for 18 years," he said of the community that he called a "big family" of about 2,700 residents. "I probably know every one of the victims."

Police did not give the ages of the victims, and Floyd said he could not provide more details about the shooter, who was found with what were believed to be self-inflicted injuries.

He told a briefing that about 100 students and staff were evacuated from the school.

Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended a trip to Europe in light of what he called the "horrific shootings."

"I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens," Carney said on social media.

"Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country — our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other."

He said he had connected with B.C. Premier Eby to express his condolences, while federal Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree was co-ordinating the federal response.

B.C. Solicitor General Nina Krieger said that police were at the school within two minutes of receiving the call.

Floyd said that police who entered the school encountered a "very dramatic scene," finding six victims dead, as well as the body of the shooter, while another person died on their way to hospital.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says it received an initial call at 1:22 p.m. "Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to two patients who were transported by air ambulance to hospital, one in critical condition, and one in serious but stable condition," the service said in a statement.

Floyd said about two dozen others were assessed and triaged at the local medical centre, adding that without the support of professionals at the clinic, "this would have been a far worse outcome."

Police said they identified a secondary location believed to be connected to the incident, and two people were found dead inside the residence.

"We are not in a place now to be able to understand why and what may have motivated this tragedy," Floyd said.

"This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift co-operation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response."

Supports were on the way for students, teachers, front-line workers and others impacted by what happened, Floyd said.

"At the end of the day, every citizen and every person in Tumbler Ridge, including our first responders, are going home to their families to try and explain this, and sometimes there's just not a way to explain this, so we'll continue providing that support however it's needed."

Larry Neufeld, MLA for Peace River South, which includes Tumbler Ridge, said the news was "beyond devastating."

"I don't know that my thoughts and prayers are enough for the people of Tumbler Ridge. I have given them everything I have in that respect, and I only wish I had a hundred times more to give, but it would never be enough."

Krakowka, who was speaking from Tumbler Ridge Town Hall, where he had been sheltering with about a dozen people, said he had been in contact with his two adult sons, including one who works in Tumbler Ridge.

"He's texting me to make sure that I'm OK. I have an older son, who lives down south, and he has done the same thing."

Eby said he wanted British Columbians and all Canadians "to wrap the people of Tumbler Ridge, wrap these families, with love."

"Not just tonight, but tomorrow and into the future. This is something that will reverberate for years to come," he told a media briefing. He said some of the injuries were "profoundly serious," while others were more minor.

"Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy," he said.

A statement from the District of Tumbler Ridge encouraged people to rely only on official statements for updates.

"We are grateful for the swift response of local emergency services and first responders. Additional supports are already here or on their way to assist the community," the statement said.

"In the days ahead, we know this will be difficult for many to process. Please check in on one another, lean on available supports, and know that Tumbler Ridge is a strong and caring community. We will get through this together."

— Ashley Joannou and Nono Shen in Vancouver and Wolfgang Depner in Victoria