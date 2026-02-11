BC News

Alert issued for active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School; suspect dead

Active shooter at school

Photo: Noah Abel / CTV News An emergency alert sent to residents of Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

While the "original suspect" is believed to be dead, RCMP in Tumbler Ridge have not yet said how many people have been hurt in an shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

Officers are still working to determine whether a second suspect is involved.

They say residents in Tumbler Ridge are asked to stay inside as additional police resources are being deployed to the area from neighbouring detachments.

RCMP say that no one should approach a potential suspect and should call 911.

A worker at Joe's Pizza Stone, not far from the school, said she had received a text alert telling residents to shelter in place at about 3:15 p.m.

The Peace River South School District said Tuesday that there was a the "lockdown and secure and hold" at both the secondary school and the Tumbler Ridge Elementary school.

Larry Neufeld, the member of the legislature for Peace River South, told reporters at the legislature that an "excess" of resources, including RCMP and ambulance support, have been sent to the community.

He said he didn't want to release any more information over concerns that it might jeopardize the safety of the ongoing operation.

He urged those in the community to stay where they are.

"We do understand that a few folks are out looking for loved ones, and again, please, please go back to your homes and shelter in place and allow the amazing people of the RCMP to make this community, this beautiful community, safe again," he said.

Neufeld said in an earlier statement that he had been in direct contact with the solicitor general to receive updates and to ensure all necessary provincial resources were "being made available to support local law enforcement and emergency responders."

The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.

The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL 3:40 p.m.

RCMP in the small, northern B.C. town of Tumbler Ridge have issued an emergency alert for the community due to an active shooter incident at a school.

“As of 1:20 p.m., the Tumbler Ridge RCMP are currently on scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School,” said the RCMP in a news release.

“Those in the Tumbler Ridge area are asked to stay inside (shelter in place), lock your doors and refrain from leaving your home or business at this time. “

According to the news release, the original suspect in the active shooter incident at the school is believed to have been found dead. The suspect was originally described in the emergency alert as a female in a dress.

"Work continues to determine whether a second suspect was involved and the total number of victims involved,” said the RCMP.

Additional police resources are being deployed to the area from neighbouring detachments, along with the North District Emergency Response Team.

“We have no confirmation at this time on the number of individuals injured or requiring assistance,” added Mounties in Tumbler Ridge.

Larry Neufeld, MLA for Peace River South, said in a statement he is leaving Victoria to head back to his riding immediately.

"Public safety is the absolute priority. I urge everyone in the area to follow RCMP instructions, remain sheltered, and rely only on official updates," he said.

Tumbler Ridge is located approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Prince George.