10 dead, including suspect, in Tumbler Ridge shootings

10 dead in shootings

Photo: Apple Maps Tumbler Ridge Secondary School

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

A total of 10 people are dead, nine victims and a suspect, after shootings at a high school and home in Tumbler Ridge.

RCMP said they were called Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. for an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. An emergency alert was issued across the region, which has since been lifted.

Officers arriving at the school located multiple victims, Mounties said in a news release. An individual believed to be the shooter was found dead of what police said was a self-inflicted injury.

According to police, six individuals, not including the suspect, were located dead inside the school. Another victim died while being transported to hospital.

Two additional victims were airlifted to hospital from the school with serious injuries.

“Approximately 25 others are being assessed and triaged at the local medical centre for non-life-threatening injuries,” reads an RCMP news release issued at 6 p.m.

Second location

Police say they have identified a secondary location believed to be connected to the school shooting, where two additional victims were located deceased in a home.

“Officers are conducting further searches of additional homes and properties to determine whether anyone else may be injured or otherwise linked to today’s events,” Mounties said.

Students and staff are now out of Tumbler Ridge secondary and police are working closely with the school district to support a coordinated reunification for families.

Additional RCMP resources will be deployed into the community to support the response and investigation.

“This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift cooperation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” RCMP Supt. Ken Floyd said in the statement

“Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the cooperation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation.”

Floyd will answer questions from reporters at 6:45 p.m.

Photo: Noah Abel / CTV News An emergency alert sent to residents of Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

The District of Tumbler Ridge has issued a statement saying its community experienced "a deeply distressing incident" on Tuesday, and as the situation was still unfolding, it was asking residents to rely on official updates from the RCMP and emergency authorities.

It said supports were already in the community or on the way.

“In the days ahead, we know this will be difficult for many to process. Please check in on one another, lean on available supports, and know that Tumbler Ridge is a strong and caring community. We will get through this together," read the statement.”

There are still no details on the number of victims related to the shooting with the RCMP only confirming there are "multiple."

UPDTE 5:20 p.m.

RCMP say there are "multiple victims" in a shooting at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia's Peace region.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirms in a text message that there are victims in what police have called an "active shooter" situation, however he couldn't say how many people are involved or the extent of their injuries.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

While the "original suspect" is believed to be dead, RCMP in Tumbler Ridge have not yet said how many people have been hurt in an shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

Officers are still working to determine whether a second suspect is involved.

They say residents in Tumbler Ridge are asked to stay inside as additional police resources are being deployed to the area from neighbouring detachments.

RCMP say that no one should approach a potential suspect and should call 911.

A worker at Joe's Pizza Stone, not far from the school, said she had received a text alert telling residents to shelter in place at about 3:15 p.m.

The Peace River South School District said Tuesday that there was a the "lockdown and secure and hold" at both the secondary school and the Tumbler Ridge Elementary school.

Larry Neufeld, the member of the legislature for Peace River South, told reporters at the legislature that an "excess" of resources, including RCMP and ambulance support, have been sent to the community.

He said he didn't want to release any more information over concerns that it might jeopardize the safety of the ongoing operation.

He urged those in the community to stay where they are.

"We do understand that a few folks are out looking for loved ones, and again, please, please go back to your homes and shelter in place and allow the amazing people of the RCMP to make this community, this beautiful community, safe again," he said.

Neufeld said in an earlier statement that he had been in direct contact with the solicitor general to receive updates and to ensure all necessary provincial resources were "being made available to support local law enforcement and emergency responders."

The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.

The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL 3:40 p.m.

RCMP in the small, northern B.C. town of Tumbler Ridge have issued an emergency alert for the community due to an active shooter incident at a school.

“As of 1:20 p.m., the Tumbler Ridge RCMP are currently on scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School,” said the RCMP in a news release.

“Those in the Tumbler Ridge area are asked to stay inside (shelter in place), lock your doors and refrain from leaving your home or business at this time. “

According to the news release, the original suspect in the active shooter incident at the school is believed to have been found dead. The suspect was originally described in the emergency alert as a female in a dress.

"Work continues to determine whether a second suspect was involved and the total number of victims involved,” said the RCMP.

Additional police resources are being deployed to the area from neighbouring detachments, along with the North District Emergency Response Team.

“We have no confirmation at this time on the number of individuals injured or requiring assistance,” added Mounties in Tumbler Ridge.

Larry Neufeld, MLA for Peace River South, said in a statement he is leaving Victoria to head back to his riding immediately.

"Public safety is the absolute priority. I urge everyone in the area to follow RCMP instructions, remain sheltered, and rely only on official updates," he said.

Tumbler Ridge is located approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Prince George.