How a telecom giant is delivering rental housing in B.C.

Telus now a developer

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. A former Point Grey telephone exchange at 2608 Tolmie St. is being turned into purpose-built rental by Telus Corp. and its development partner LPI Management Ltd., helping to address the community’s housing needs.

Decades ago, before a town was built, a telephone exchange would often go in first, and then the community would be built around it. That’s because there was a distance limitation on how far houses could be from the telephone exchange, said Manasweeta Bhatia, vice-president of corporate real estate with Telus Corp. (TSX:T).

This gave the Vancouver-headquartered telecom well-located sites in the heart of various communities. Fast forward to the present, and those copper cables have now been replaced with fibre, which has a much smaller footprint within a telephone exchange.

Bhatia said the telecom company is making its way into real estate development as it determines the future use of prime locations.

This is being delivered through an initiative called Telus Living, which is now repurposing and monetizing some of the company’s 2,300-plus institutional properties in Canada.

The first rental units—254 units in Nanaimo and Sechelt—will be delivered in the first half of 2026, followed by 55 units in Vancouver’s Point Grey neighbourhood that started construction in November.

A further 18 properties are proposed to add more than 3,000 homes across B.C. over the next six years, with plans to expand the program to Alberta and Quebec, according to the company.

Telus Living could eventually add 5,000 to 10,000 units across B.C., Bhatia said. So far, the company has identified about 200 sites for alternative uses, whether real estate development or otherwise, and has so far made development applications on 24 of them.

Bhatia said Telus can achieve these housing additions in communities without displacing other homes. She said the initiative is growing and scaling up quickly, and the projected stabilized value of the portfolio could ultimately reach up to $3 billion when all is said and done.

The new foray probably won’t become a primary business line, but it still has the potential to transform communities, Bhatia said. It can do this by creating construction jobs, using local materials, prioritizing sustainability and bringing activation and retail on street level.

Telus Living could eventually be turned into a REIT, she said, but the assets must be developed first.

“The final journey would be Telus remains invested in these projects, whether directly or through an investment vehicle,” Bhatia said.

Most sites contain existing brick buildings that were built when automatic telephone exchanges were first introduced in Western Canada around the 1960s and 1970s. Some of the sites have a small parking lot or storage area adjacent to them.

The projects first require old infrastructure and functions to be removed from each site. Besides solving the current use, other challenges include tariffs impacting commodity pricing, construction costs escalating and project timelines stretching up to eight years, Bhatia said.

Rental market reality

Thomas Davidoff, real estate finance professor with the UBC Sauder School of Business, said that while the condo presale market is dead, he’s not sure if rental makes a lot of sense today because rents have come down and interest rates are higher than they have been in recent years.

Telus may have an advantage because surplus real estate, especially in Vancouver, is very valuable and a good thing to own, Davidoff said.

“If you have deep pockets, you probably believe today is not a historically favourable time to sell,” Davidoff said.

Holding onto the properties and developing them is “much less rocket science than having a phone network,” he said.

Companies diversify for reasons including risk management, Davidoff said.

“You might want to have multiple business lines to make sure you can ride out storms,” he said.

On the other hand, firms may have natural boundaries because there is a trade-off and a need to keep the business and its leaders focused.

“You want to do what you’re good at and not do what you’re bad at,” Davidoff said.

Davidoff said it’s understandable that Telus would want to use its land for residential real estate despite the sector’s cyclical volatility. Today may not be a great time to sell land, and the company may not be desperate for cash.

“Residential is a very logical choice,” he said.