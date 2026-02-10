BC News

Hundreds of kilos of meth seized at Abbotsford border crossing

Drug seizure breaks record

Photo: Canada Border Services Agency The CBSA says a drug bust made in November 2025 in Abbotsford is the largest-ever at the crossing.

Federal border guards have announced the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon crossing.

The Canada Border Services Agency says a commercial vehicle returning to Canada on Nov. 22, 2025 was examined with the help of a dog team. Hidden inside the truck and trailer, officers found 12 boxes containing 314 kg of methamphetamine, the largest seizure ever at the crossing.

Satnam Singh was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and importation.

“CBSA officers are working around the clock to ensure the security of Canada’s border,” said Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region.

“This is the largest narcotics seizure to date at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry. In partnership with the RCMP, we continue to put pressure on criminal networks, disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and keep dangerous individuals out of our communities.”