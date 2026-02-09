BC News

New nickel mine proposed for central B.C.

Photo: FPX Nickel. The Baptiste nickel deposit area at the Decar property in central B.C.

A new open-pit nickel mine proposed for central B.C. is now open for public input.

Vancouver-based FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V:FPX) is proposing The Baptiste Nickel Project, about 80 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. The company expects the mine, if completed, to increase Canada’s annual nickel output by 40 per cent, with a projected mine life of 28 years.

The project is estimated to produce an average of 162,000 tonnes of ore per day over the mine life—a volume sufficient to meet the requirements for 1.3 million electric vehicles per year, according to the company's project summary.

Still in the planning phase of the federal impact assessment process, the project is open to public and Indigenous comment until March 9, including whether B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office should undertake the environmental review.

"Nickel is a critical mineral as defined by the governments of Canada, British Columbia and the G7 group of industrialized nations," said FPX Nickel Corp. in the project summary released in January.

"It is needed for stainless steel and to enable the energy transition, as it is an essential component in renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries and other energy storage systems."

The development would include a mine site, supporting infrastructure and a transmission line to an existing BC Hydro substation.

FPX Nickel Corp. claimed that the project will be among the "lowest in carbon intensity globally" due to access to BC Hydro’s clean energy and the "unique properties" of the deposits, which contain awaruite. The company says this mineral doesn't need energy-intensive smelting like conventional nickel sources.

The company also expects the project will sustain 1,000 direct jobs and 3,200 indirect jobs per year.

There are no active nickel mines in operation in B.C. In 2023, Canada produced 159,000 tonnes of nickel, representing 4.5 per cent of global output and ranking sixth globally, exporting nickel and nickel-based products valued at $6.7 billion, according to Natural Resources Canada 2025 statistics.

"Total annual demand for nickel is projected to approximately double by 2040 ... primarily due to increased demand from clean technology and EVs as countries pursue their climate commitments," said FPX in the project summary.

"The project has the potential to become a foundational component of Canada’s supply chains for clean technology and renewable energy."