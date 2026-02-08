BC News

Hiker likely saved paraglider's life after crash on Vancouver Island: rescue team

Hiker likely saved paraglider

Photo: The Canadian Press A paraglider is rescued after crashing into a cliff in the Cowichan area of Vancouver Island in this Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 handout photo posted on the North Shore Rescue Facebook page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - North Shore Rescue, Facebook (Mandatory Credit)

North Shore Rescue says a passing hiker likely saved the life of a paraglider who crashed into a cliff on Vancouver Island on Friday.

The search and rescue team based in North Vancouver, B.C., says it was called by its counterpart in the Cowichan area to help extract the paraglider, who was hanging unconscious in his harness after the crash.

The team says in a social media post that the hiker climbed up to the paraglider, cut and removed the man's harness and administered first aid, "likely saving" his life.

North Shore Rescue says it responded with two helicopters and two experienced hoist technicians who are also emergency room doctors.

It says they were lowered down to the injured paraglider one at a time, and he was packaged to be hoisted out.

The team says the paraglider's location along a sloping ledge was challenging, and the second half of the rescue involved the use of night-vision technology.

The post thanks the hiker for rendering aid at risk to himself, and adds he was also hoisted out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.