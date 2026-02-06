BC News

Environment Canada issues a fog advisory for Trans-Canada Highway for Rogers Pass

Near zero visibility

Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 about 72 km east of Revelstoke at Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park, looking east.

Environment Canada has issued a visibility warning for parts of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The alert warns of near-zero visibilty for areas ranging from and including the North Columbia; West Columbia; East Columbia; Trans-Canada Highway — Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass; North Thompson; Highway 97 — Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit and 100 Mile.

Environment Canada says their confidence in the forecast is high but they also list the impact level as moderate.

The forecast calls for, "near zero visibility in fog." Conditions are expected to continue to until late morning.

Environment Canada reminds travellers that weather in the mountains can change suddenly causing hazardous driving conditions. "Widespread near zero visibility is possible," says the weather statement from Environment Canada.

Drivers are advised to check Castanet's highway cameras and consult DriveBC before heading out.