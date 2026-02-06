BC News
Record breaking warm temperatures in B.C.
Record breaking warmth
Photo: Colin Dacre
FILE- It's been grey but warm around Okanaganan Lake
Warm weather returned to B.C. Thursday, toppling more than a dozen records as the day wore on.
The warmest record-breaking lcoation was Abbotsford, where the mercurty reached 16.4 C, topping a record of 15.1 C set on that day in 1984.
The oldest record broken was in Duncan where the mercurty reached14.1 C, breaking a record of 13.3 C set in 1934.
It's the second day in a row that more than a dozen records were broken throughout what is shaping up to be a warm winter for much of the province.
Weather records for Feb. 5:
- Abbotsford Area: New 16.4 C, Old 15.1 C (1984)
- Agassiz Area: New 16.1 C, Old 14 C (1984)
- Bella Bella Area: New 14.2 C, Old 14 C (1993)
- Bella Coola Area: New 12.9 C, Old 10.7 C (2010)
- Campbell River Area: New 14.7 C, Old 12.2 C (2015)
- Chetwynd Area: New 10.7 C, Old 10 C (1984)
- Duncan Area: New 14.1 C, Old 13.3 C (1934)
- Esquimalt Area: New 13.4 C, Old 13.3 C (1963)
- Hope Area: New 12.8 C, Old 12.2 C (1941)
- Mackenzie Area: New 9.1 C, Old 6.3 C (2022)
- Nanaimo Area: New 13 C, Old 12.4 C (2015)
- Pitt Meadows Area: Tied 14.4 C (1941)
- Prince George Area: New 11.7 C, Old 10 C (1961)
- Puntzi Mountain Area: New 10.6 C, Old 9.5 C (1961)
- Sparwood Area: New 12.6 C, Old 9.3 C (2009)
- Squamish Area: New 15.1 C, Old 13.3 C (1984)
- Victoria Area: New 13.9 C, Old 12.6 C (1987)
More BC News
Webcam provided by windy.com
RECENT STORIES
- West will 'always be family'Entertainment - 7:58 am
- Hawk talks Epstein filesEntertainment - 7:55 am
- Kindness is a free currencyEntertainment - 7:54 am
- Biebers 'ignoring the noise'Entertainment - 7:54 am
- When Hudson met ConnorCanada - 7:52 am
© 2026 Castanet.net