283829
282088
BC News  

Record breaking warm temperatures in B.C.

Record breaking warmth

Kathy Michaels - Feb 6, 2026 / 7:39 am | Story: 598103

Warm weather returned to B.C. Thursday, toppling more than a dozen records as the day wore on.

The warmest record-breaking lcoation was Abbotsford, where the mercurty reached 16.4 C, topping a record of 15.1 C set on that day in 1984.

The oldest record broken was in Duncan where the mercurty reached14.1 C, breaking a record of 13.3 C set in 1934.

It's the second day in a row that more than a dozen records were broken throughout what is shaping up to be a warm winter for much of the province.

Weather records for Feb. 5:

  • Abbotsford Area: New 16.4 C, Old 15.1 C (1984)
  • Agassiz Area: New 16.1 C, Old 14 C (1984)
  • Bella Bella Area: New 14.2 C, Old 14 C (1993)
  • Bella Coola Area: New 12.9 C, Old 10.7 C (2010)
  • Campbell River Area: New 14.7 C, Old 12.2 C (2015)
  • Chetwynd Area: New 10.7 C, Old 10 C (1984)
  • Duncan Area: New 14.1 C, Old 13.3 C (1934)
  • Esquimalt Area: New 13.4 C, Old 13.3 C (1963)
  • Hope Area: New 12.8 C, Old 12.2 C (1941)
  • Mackenzie Area: New 9.1 C, Old 6.3 C (2022)
  • Nanaimo Area: New 13 C, Old 12.4 C (2015)
  • Pitt Meadows Area: Tied 14.4 C (1941)
  • Prince George Area: New 11.7 C, Old 10 C (1961)
  • Puntzi Mountain Area: New 10.6 C, Old 9.5 C (1961)
  • Sparwood Area: New 12.6 C, Old 9.3 C (2009)
  • Squamish Area: New 15.1 C, Old 13.3 C (1984)
  • Victoria Area: New 13.9 C, Old 12.6 C (1987)

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (3)


More BC News

284858