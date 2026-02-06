BC News

Record breaking warm temperatures in B.C.

Record breaking warmth

Photo: Colin Dacre FILE- It's been grey but warm around Okanaganan Lake

Warm weather returned to B.C. Thursday, toppling more than a dozen records as the day wore on.

The warmest record-breaking lcoation was Abbotsford, where the mercurty reached 16.4 C, topping a record of 15.1 C set on that day in 1984.

The oldest record broken was in Duncan where the mercurty reached14.1 C, breaking a record of 13.3 C set in 1934.

It's the second day in a row that more than a dozen records were broken throughout what is shaping up to be a warm winter for much of the province.

Weather records for Feb. 5: