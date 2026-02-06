BC News

Timeline for wide-ranging review of B.C.'s post-secondary sector extended by two weeks

Post-secondary review delay

Photo: KTW file photo FILE - A Thompson Rivers University student walks through the Campus Activity Centre building.

The man tasked with leading a review of B.C.'s post-secondary sector has been given two additional weeks to put together his final report to the province.

Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Jessie Sunner announced an independent review of the sustainability of B.C.’s post-secondary system last November.

Don Avison, a former deputy minister and former board chair of Emily Carr University, is leading the review, which is intended to stabilize the sector through “unprecedented” financial challenges that have caused a number of institutions to cut staff and slash millions from their budgets.

In a statement to Castanet, the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills said Sunner has agreed to a two-week extension for the final report, which was requested by Avison.

The final report with recommendations had originally been scheduled to be delivered to the ministry on March 15.

The ministry said the extra time will be used by Avison to follow up with partners and stakeholders, compile information and analyze written submissions.

The review’s terms of reference state it will identify opportunities to adjust or improve revenue, consolidate institutions and their functions, reduce program duplication across schools and review tuition policies.

Will longer timeline matter?

The Alliance of BC Students has criticized the short timeline of the review, calling it “insufficient” for a comprehensive review with meaningful consultation.

According to chairperson Kevin Root, Avison told students unions on Jan. 12, during the consultation process, he’d asked for a five week extension. It appears to Root he was only granted the two.

“It demonstrates, my understanding anyways, is the ministry doesn’t care about getting the right answer, they just want an answer by a certain date,” he said.

“The ministry already predetermined what the review is going to look like, and this is more of an exercise just to satisfy that the box was ticked when stakeholders were consulted.”

When Post-Secondary Minister Jessie Sunner spoke to Castanet following the announcement of the review, she said the quick turnaround of the review will mean impacts on the sector in the near future can be mitigated quickly.

“This additional time will support a more thorough and considered set of recommendations,” the ministry’s statement reads.

The BC Federation of Students has previously said it was concerned with the short timeline. BCFS secretary-treasurer Cole Reinbold said students have been sounding the alarm that the post-secondary sector is “nearing collapse” and the government’s decision to act quickly is a good thing.

Concerns about outcomes

Reinbold said the real issue for students is not the review’s timeline, but what happens next.

They said BCFS is calling for the the province to commit to transparency by publicly releasing the full report and all stakeholder submissions, that student organizations and other parties affected by possible changes are consulted with before deciding how to implement recommendations and that tuition increases are taken off the table — particularly the potential removal of a two per cent annual cap on domestic tuition increases.

“The provincial government, the BC NDP, has a chance to show real leadership right now by releasing the full report and all submission off the get go,” Reinbold said.

Root said the Alliance also has strong feelings against the potential removal of the two per increase cap, as well as institutions being consolidated.

He said the amalgamation of institutions could create “chaos and misalignment” for years and throw students in the lurch. The Alliance also believes the voices of distinct student representatives from each campus would be lost as well, if university boards and senates are combined.

BCFS held a rally in downtown Vancouver last weekend to protest possible tuition fee increases, while the Alliance of BC Students held a rally outside Sunner’s office earlier in January to denounce the review.

Students make submissions

The ministry said Avison has been meeting with sector partners and is hearing from students, faculty, staff, institutional leaders, First Nations and other Indigenous partners.

Public consultation for the review was expected to wrap up in mid-January.

Root said the Alliance told Avison the province could better market its post-secondary institutions as “some of the best in the world” as a way to boost enrolment and make the province a “destination for education.”

Reinbold said the crux of BCFS’ submission to Avison was that the only solution for the sector is to increase public funding.

“Students are already paying way more than their fair share, it’s time for government to put the money back into the system that they have systemically defunded over the past 20 years,” they said.

The ministry said it welcomes submissions from students and faculty who wish to participate, and individual stakeholder groups interested in participating can send written feedback to [email protected].