'Millions' in missing tips: B.C. restaurants sound alarm

Photo: Contributed Eoin Foley is president of Nancy O's Restaurant Group, which owns three restaurants in Prince George, including the pizzeria Betulla Burning.

Restaurant owners across B.C. are under stress due to what they say is thousands of dollars in missing money meant to pay workers' tips from accounts at a fintech company.

The businesses use a payment system branded by XTM Inc. (CSE:PAID), and as of late October has been managed by Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSX-V: EPF) through a jointly formed subsidiary called Everyday People Payments Inc.

BIV emailed that company and XTM CEO Marilyn Schaffer but did not get responses by press time.

While she did not address allegations of missing tip money, in a Feb. 2 news release she did say that a compliance process had started, related to Canada's Retail Payment Activities Act.

"The transition has included challenges related to reconciliation and technology alignment," she said.

Restaurant owners use fintech intermediaries to speed the process of getting tips to workers in part because if they hold on to the money for too long in their own system it may have tax consequences, British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO Ian Tostenson told BIV.

Nancy O's Restaurant Group president Eoin Foley, who operates three Prince George restaurants, told BIV Thursday afternoon that his digital wallets on the Everyday People Payments platform have been out $15,000 since last week. He has not yet filed a police report, he said, but he has lodged a complaint with the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada.

He received an emailed form-letter response from Everyday People Payments on Monday saying that "we apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience as we work through inquiries consistently."

The company acknowledged what it called an "incident" on Jan. 28 and said that it "implemented an accelerated shift to an advance-funded processing model as required under the Canadian federal law, the Retail Payment Activities Act."

The company explained that pre-authorized debit "timing and batching were adjusted immediately so that card loads and payouts occur only once funding has been established through the banking system. This was a stabilization measure to eliminate settlement exposure and strengthen safeguarding going forward."

Whistler-based Eric Griffith, who owns the Alta Bistro and is chair of the Restaurant Association of Whistler, told BIV Wednesday that he is out about $4,400 from a digital wallet and about $11,000 from a bank account.

He told BIV that he has filed a police report, and has spent much time sending emails to Everyday People Payments and trying to get answers.

He had yet to get a response as of Thursday morning, and he said, "they don't answer their phones."

Tostenson said he has been hearing from restaurant owners across the province, including large operators. All told, the amounts that have gone unaccounted for are in the millions, he said.

He said his association recommends members use Atlas Hospitality Automation.

Glowbal Restaurant Group partner Patrick Austin told BIV that his company switched to Atlas in 2023 after a short stint using XTM's one, and that he likes Atlas' operation.

"XTM was offering a variety of services, like rewards programs, insurance programs, added benefits and stuff that I never really felt had any place," he said. "It had nothing to do with my staff's tips. They weren't focused on a simple and direct service. Atlas is."