BC News

Woman gets 115 days in jail for falsely claiming she was a nurse

Imposter nurse jailed

Photo: TIMES COLONIST Charrybelle Talaue

A woman who falsely represented herself as a nurse has been sentenced to 115 days in jail.

Charrybelle Talaue, who is in her 30s, was charged in 2024 with multiple counts that also included fraud and forgery.

She pleaded guilty to five counts, one of forgery, two of identity fraud and two of fraud.

Central Saanich police said in a statement that the offences are believed to have begun in December 2023 and taken place across the Capital Regional District.

Police were contacted by Island Health after it was alleged that Talaue had used suspicious documents in applying for a nursing position.

She did not end up working for Island Health.

As the investigation unfolded, Central Saanich detectives extended their efforts into Alberta, resulting in additional charges from there.

While she was awaiting trial, Talaue fled the jurisdiction, which led to arrest warrants being issued. She was later found in Idaho and taken into custody.

She was returned to Canada, where she was remanded in custody.

“This investigation was complex and required significant collaboration with law enforcement agencies across multiple jurisdictions,” said Central Saanich Police Chief Ian Lawson. “The efforts of our members resulted in a successful conviction and helped ensure the continued safety of our community.”

Police believe Talaue used a variety of aliases that included Charrybelle Perez Talaue, Charrybelle Talaue Baldesancho, Belle Talaue, Belle Marie, Charrybelle Baldesancho, Charie Talaue, Yves Anglehart, Belle Yves Talaue Anglehart and Charie Talaue.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has a database available to the public that can be used to see if nurses and midwives are licensed to work in B.C.

The college website is at bccnm.ca.