India may not be an instant fix for B.C. forestry

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. Canada Wood Group president Bruce St. John says B.C. is more focused on expanding existing market for its forestry sector, which has been hit hard by U.S. tariffs, than on entering new ones.

With Premier David Eby visiting India last month on a trade mission, the South Asian country has been in the spotlight as a potential new market for B.C.’s forestry sector—among the Canadian sectors hit hardest by U.S. tariffs.

The premier’s trip was wrapping up just as International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu was pushing for more engagement with India and Prime Minister Mark Carney grabbed world attention by urging middle powers to think beyond trade with hegemons.

With one of the world’s fastest-growing economy, the largest population and rising infrastructure needs, India offers long-term potential for B.C. forestry. But turning that potential into major demand will take time, according to industry experts.

“[India has] got a history of using wood, and what’s happened is their domestic species have been reduced. They are looking for new products,” said Bruce St. John, president of Vancouver-based Canada Wood Group, a Vancouver-based government-funded organization to promote Canadian wood products.

“It’s the logistics that’s an issue. It's more expensive to transport to India than our other traditional markets. It takes longer and it's more expensive.”

Shipping to India from B.C. could take a month or more, while transit to Japan takes about 10 days.

And though India has significant construction demand, termite risk remains a major concern in most areas, requiring careful consideration of building systems and wood treatments, St. John said.

Meanwhile, the Indian government maintains strict import rules for timber and wood products, allowing entry only under specific conditions, which could also complicate B.C. wood products’ access to the market, he said.

“We see the real opportunity there is for the furniture sector, for domestic consumption or export,” said St. John, noting that a growing young population in India wants new types of furniture that B.C. products could fit.

India is also a highly price-sensitive market, according to Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president of research and strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. Though she believes that is beginning to shift.

“We could be entering at the start of a period when Indian middle class will continue to grow, and there's an opportunity now to capitalize [on] that,” said Nadjibulla, adding that even a fraction of the market could be meaningful for B.C. producers.

“I think it is one of those growth markets that, while maybe far away and sometimes complicated, really needs to be explored now that we're facing these pressures from the U.S.”

Prioritizing China, Japan and South Korea

B.C.’s forestry sector is racing against time to find alternative markets as U.S. duties and tariffs exacerbate mill closures, job losses and sinking prices.

Exploring new opportunities in existing markets is being prioritized over entering new markets, which could take years if not decades to break into, said St. John.

“We're in a bit of a crisis right now, so we want to get everything done very, very quickly,” he said. St. John went on a last month to three markets Canada Wood is prioritizing: China, Japan and South Korea.

“You go into new markets, there's a lot of barriers that are in place,” he said. “For a start, do [they] have wood construction codes and standards? And if the country doesn't have that, we're starting from the very grass roots.”

Japan is where Canada Wood sees the most potential given its high demand for wood housing, according to St. John. And with an aging population in Japan, single-family homes are being replaced by multi-storey wood buildings that B.C. specializes in, he added.

“Japan gives the highest possible return to the industry in terms of the value of the lumber they import. They import our traditional products, and we make products that are specific to their market,” he said.

China is another country in which B.C. sees huge potential, said St. John. With weaker demand for real estate and a preference for concrete in residential construction, B.C. is focusing on growth in non-residential buildings such as convention centres and resorts.

“One of the real benefits for wood construction is the environmental perspective of it,” said St. John. Japan and Korea aim to be net zero by 2050, and 2060 for China.

“Forty percent of China's carbon emissions come from construction. So when they're looking at how can we reduce our carbon emissions, low-hanging fruit is wood construction.”

B.C.’s forests ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with China on modern wood construction during Carney’s visit last month, just before his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Canada Wood is also trying to have a better understanding of emerging markets such as Mexico, the Middle East and North Africa. However, with housing construction being weak or constrained in many countries, overall growth opportunities remain constrained, St. John said.

“Housing is under a lot of pressure right now,” he said.

“So what we have to do is be able to look at taking market share from others or developing new systems. it's going to take a long time. It doesn't happen overnight.”