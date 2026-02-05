BC News

Mountie says video was on phones of B.C. couple found dead in bed with two sons

Video will found on phone

Photo: The Canadian Press A snowy mountain top is seen in Prince Rupert, B.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Mountie who was called to a home in Prince Rupert, B.C., after the bodies of a couple and their two young sons were discovered in 2023 has told a coroner's inquest that investigators found a video will recorded by the parents on their phones.

RCMP Corp. Matthew Blumberg, a crime scene investigator, says the "last will and testament" on the phones of Christopher Duong and Janet Nguyen was dated three days earlier — the same day that Duong was detained under the Mental Health Act and then released a few hours later.

Blumberg has also described how the bodies of Christopher Duong, Janet Nguyen and the two boys were found in the same bed, Duong with "deep cuts" to his arms and legs and a box cutter on the floor.

He says Nguyen, who police believe was a "willing participant" in what they suspected was a murder-suicide, was found next to Duong with an electrical cord around her neck.

Blumberg says the boys aged two and four had teddy bears placed at their feet, and were believed to have been drugged to death by their father.

The officer is testifying on the fourth day of the inquest, which has heard that Duong was detained under the Mental Health Act after being pulled over with his family in a pickup truck at 2 a.m. on June 10, telling police they had to keep driving or they would be killed in a "hit."

The inquest has heard Duong was released from Prince Rupert Regional Hospital a few hours after he was admitted, but three days later, on June 13, all four members of the family were found dead.

Blumberg said the video included who Duong and Nguyen wanted to as guardians of their children and their "last wishes for their property and children."

He said bottles of children's Tylenol cold medicine were found on the bathroom counter with a used measuring cup beside it, while a "mostly finished" 26-ounce bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky was also found.

He testified that there was a "significant amount of blood pooling" and there were impressions made by a socked foot, later confirmed to match Duong.

"There were bloody handprints and fingerprints on the walls, which FIS (the forensic identification section) later confirmed belonged to Chris," he said.

Blumberg testified that Duong and Nguyen were swiftly identified because of previous interactions with police.

The proceeding has previously heard from a doctor who testified that Duong had been involved in a car crash a year before and had suffered a brain injury.

An RCMP officer who earlier testified said Duong was "well-known to the members of the Prince Rupert RCMP" for his alleged involvement in the drug trade and other illegal activities.

Blumberg testified the investigative team was satisfied that the deaths had nothing to do with that.

"The evidence on scene did not indicate that there was any outside people involved other than the four decedents located in the crime scene," he said of the deaths, noting that his team still did "a full investigation to explore all avenues."

He said an analysis of Duong's cellphone revealed a variety of searches including "painless ways to kill oneself," "Where are the biggest arteries," and "will a bear gun kill a person" as well as several searches for flights.

They did not find any messages or chats that led police to believe Duong was "in danger or about to be killed," he testified.

A coroner's inquest is a non-fault-finding inquiry that aims to determine facts related to a death, make recommendations to prevent similar deaths and to ensure public confidence in the process.