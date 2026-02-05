BC News

Former Conservative leader John Rustad might be running for his old job: report

Rustad wants his job back?

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Former B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad says he will "make himself available" to talk about a potential bid for his old job next week when the legislature resumes in Victoria.

Rustad says he has "no comment" about a report, which says he has received and requested a leadership application, but promises to discuss the issue when the legislative session starts next week.

A report from CHEK News says Rustad "recently requested and received a leadership application" after he resigned from the party's leadership on Dec. 4.

Angelo Isidorou, the party's executive director, says he is "not at liberty to share who has or hasn't requested a package" when asked about the report.

Rustad resigned as the leader in December after 20 members of his caucus signed a letter saying they had lost confidence in him and the party's board had declared him "professionally incapacitated."

The party will hold a leadership vote on May 30, and each of the candidates are expected to submit applications signed by at least 250 members and pay $115,000 to appear on the final leadership ballot.

Ten candidates have entered the race so far.