Balmy B.C. day melts records across the province
A strengthening ridge of high pressure settled over the province, leaving B.C. nearly balmy on what should have been a wintry Wednesday.
As a result, daytime temperatures surged well above seasonal norms Feb. 4, leaving more than a dozen communities with new daily maximum temperature records, and in two locations, new all-time February temperature records.
The two oldest records broken were all-time records for the month. Bella Bella established a new February record of 19.5 C, surpassing the previous record of 16.4 set on Feb. 4, 1930, and Feb. 24, 1981.
At Tatlayoko Lake, the daytime high was 18.1 C, breaking the former February record of 17.8 C set on Feb. 7, 1930.
On Feb. 4 Bella Bella reached a preliminary high of 19.5 C, surpassing the previous record of 16.4 C set in 1993.
There were more than a dozen daily records set throughout the province.
The Kootenays set two records, Nelson reached 9.8 C, breaking the previous record of 9.4 C set in 1953. Sparwood recorded 11.4 C, surpassing the 2005 record of 9.3 C.
Remaining records set:
- Bella Coola climbed to 16.9 C, breaking the former record of 9.9 C set in 1998.
- Cache Creek recorded 11.2 C, exceeding the 1967 record of 10 C.
- Cranbrook reached 11.7 C, surpassing the previous high of 9.1 C set in 2009.
- Dawson Creek recorded 11.1 C, breaking the 1991 record of 10.5 C.
- Hope reached 12.1 C, edging past the 2018 record of 11.5 C.
- Mackenzie recorded 5.3 C, surpassing the 1984 record of 5 C.
- Port Hardy climbed to 13.8 C, exceeding the 1992 record of 12.4 C.
- Powell River reached 15.2 C, surpassing the 1941 record of 13.9 C.
- Qualicum Beach recorded 14.5 C, breaking the 2011 record of 13.6 C.
- Sechelt reached 14.8 C, exceeding the previous record of 13.7 C set in 2010.
- Tatlayoko Lake climbed to 18.1 C, breaking the 1941 record of 12.8 C.
- West Vancouver reached 15.6 C, exceeding the previous record of 14.9 C set in 1993.
