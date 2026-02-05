BC News

Balmy B.C. day melts records across the province

Photo: Kristen Holliday Sun, clear skies and warm weather are forecast for Kamloops in the week ahead.

A strengthening ridge of high pressure settled over the province, leaving B.C. nearly balmy on what should have been a wintry Wednesday.

As a result, daytime temperatures surged well above seasonal norms Feb. 4, leaving more than a dozen communities with new daily maximum temperature records, and in two locations, new all-time February temperature records.

The two oldest records broken were all-time records for the month. Bella Bella established a new February record of 19.5 C, surpassing the previous record of 16.4 set on Feb. 4, 1930, and Feb. 24, 1981.

At Tatlayoko Lake, the daytime high was 18.1 C, breaking the former February record of 17.8 C set on Feb. 7, 1930.

There were more than a dozen daily records set throughout the province.

The Kootenays set two records, Nelson reached 9.8 C, breaking the previous record of 9.4 C set in 1953. Sparwood recorded 11.4 C, surpassing the 2005 record of 9.3 C.

