BC News

BC SPCA is now accepting pictures for its annual calendar contest

Cute pet pics wanted

Photo: BC SPCA The BC SPCA Calendar Contest is back and the animal care group is looking for pet pictures to grace their 2027 calendar.

The BC SPCA Calendar Contest is back and the animal care group is looking for pet pictures to grace their 2027 calendar.

Through Feb. 21, animal guardians are invited to share their furry family member’s photo and compete for a page in the BC SPCA’s 2027 calendar.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to help vulnerable animals in need while celebrating your pet and the place they hold in your heart,” says Alina Wilson, senior officer, digital giving. “You can honour a cherished companion who has crossed the rainbow bridge or celebrate a furry family member by your side right now.”

To enter, participants upload their pet’s photo and story to the calendar contest website and then invite friends and family to cast their votes by donating in support of the BC SPCA.

The six dogs and six cats and other amazing pets with the most votes at 8 p.m. on Feb. 21, will win the cover or a full page in the 2027 BC SPCA Calendar.

Additionally, 24 runner-ups will be featured as Stars for a Day and one lucky animal will be selected as the Hill’s Honourable Mention.

This year the contest launch bonus is better than ever, now offering up to 500 bonus votes to kick-start each pet’s entry.

Hill’s provides all the Science Diet pet food for the cats and dogs in BC SPCA care and is excited to return as the sponsor of the calendar contest fundraiser.

“What better way to celebrate your special bond with your pet, than by helping animals in need get their own loving homes?” said Frances Chelso, engagement specialist. “Each animal in the contest is unique in their own way, so we can’t wait to see all the amazing entrants this year and choose one of them as the Hill’s Honourable Mention.”

Last year's contestants raised more than $213,000 for the work of the BC SPCA, including animal protection, sheltering and adoption and a wide range of outreach, advocacy, and education services.